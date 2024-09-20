ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells $1,557,102.56 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 76,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,557,102.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,340.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $493,675.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $569,075.00.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACV Auctions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 48.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 399,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 16.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.