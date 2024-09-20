ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. ACV Auctions traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 879418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,878.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 154,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,961,477.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 432,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,849.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 739,868 shares of company stock worth $14,141,795. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 952,929 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $15,016,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 552,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $8,567,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

