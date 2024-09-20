Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGYS

Agilysys Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $114.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $4,431,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,435,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,335,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,543 shares of company stock worth $8,221,812. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.