Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $325,327,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $132,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,274,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,535,000 after buying an additional 1,261,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

