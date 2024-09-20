Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,442.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

