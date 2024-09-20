Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $40.40

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

