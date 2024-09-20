Analysts Set Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) PT at C$35.50

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. Standpoint Research boosted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$27.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.16 and a 1 year high of C$37.69.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. Analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25. Also, Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. Insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

