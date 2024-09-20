Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £146.23 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,089 ($27.60) per share, with a total value of £146.23 ($193.17).
John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($29.10) per share, with a total value of £154.21 ($203.71).
Anglo American Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,201 ($29.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,276.48. The stock has a market cap of £26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,136.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($37.16).
Anglo American Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.13) to GBX 2,590 ($34.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.74) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.63) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.31) to GBX 2,700 ($35.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.87).
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
