Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Head to Head Analysis

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Carmell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $166.88 million 2.22 -$82.67 million ($5.25) -4.83 Carmell $12,320.00 658.54 -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Carmell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Carmell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Carmell.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -44.45% 0.94% 0.75% Carmell N/A -148.47% -40.47%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Carmell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief. The company’s joint preservation and restoration product family comprises and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and preserving joint solutions, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product; Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier indicated for use after abdominal-pelvic surgeries; and Hyalomatrix used for the treatment of burns and ulcers, as well as products used for the treatment of ears, nose and throat disorders, and ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

