Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.75.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

ARCH opened at $130.26 on Monday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.