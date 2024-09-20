Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $170.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.54) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $193.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.77.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $153.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

