Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.