AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $244.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $229.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.12.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $230.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.75. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

