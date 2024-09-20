AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on AXGN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AxoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $641.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. Analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 186.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 336.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 2,578,147 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 587.2% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 686,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 587,024 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 26.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

