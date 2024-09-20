B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$45,300.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.74.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.6237337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTO

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.