Bank of America Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $34.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after buying an additional 1,871,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 633,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 148.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after buying an additional 2,242,186 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

