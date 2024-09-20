Barrington Research Lowers ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $19.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The company has a market cap of $180.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 381,995 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 42.1% during the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 262,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 77,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

