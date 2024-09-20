BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $112.51 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

