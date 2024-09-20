BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.97.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
