BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

