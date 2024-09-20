Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 14,036 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,782.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45.

Shares of DOCU opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 402,084 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $8,700,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

