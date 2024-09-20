Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

BHR opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

