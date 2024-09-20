Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $167.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $779.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

