Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target at $28.60

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.92. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,578.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $85,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.