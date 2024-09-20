Brokerages Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) PT at $13.67

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

SPIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W cut Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of SPIR opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $265.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spire Global by 225.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Spire Global by 406.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Spire Global by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 57,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

