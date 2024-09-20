Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Sector perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.40) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.51) on Monday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,425.90 ($18.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,978.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,922.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4,564.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 19,487.18%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

