Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,675 shares of company stock worth $2,149,446. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,846,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,383,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after buying an additional 89,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

