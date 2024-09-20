Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $17,087,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

