Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

