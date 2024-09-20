Catriona Yale Sells 2,485 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

