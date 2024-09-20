Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Price Performance
Cemtrex stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 183.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
