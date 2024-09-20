Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Centuri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

In related news, Director William Fehrman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000.

Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24. Centuri has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. Centuri’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.