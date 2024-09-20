CIBC Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.81.
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
