Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

CLVT stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,251.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 28,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,953.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth $76,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

