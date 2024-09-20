Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

CGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $0.61 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $410,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

