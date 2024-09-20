Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.560-4.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5 billion-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.5 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.20 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

