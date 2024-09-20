Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

