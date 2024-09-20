Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $308.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.78.

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

