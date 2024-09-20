Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $49.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $69,282,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $13,085,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 20,185.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 183,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $29,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

