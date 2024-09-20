Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT Raised to $21.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) had its price target upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,855,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

