CoStar Group’s (CSGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $107.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

CSGP stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

