Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRGY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.2 %
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -240.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 171,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
