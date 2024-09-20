DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies makes up 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of DBVT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBVT
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.