DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies makes up 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

