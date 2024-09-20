Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Stock Up 1.5 %

DK stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.14. Delek US has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.26%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $19,806,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Delek US by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Delek US by 71.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,627 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 87.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 125,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.