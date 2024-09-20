Dig Howitt Sells 2,314 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Dig Howitt sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$288.92 ($195.22), for a total transaction of A$668,560.88 ($451,730.32).

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Cochlear’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

