Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.5 %

DDS stock opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.78. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $286.39 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

