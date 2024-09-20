Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dunelm Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNLMY
Dunelm Group Price Performance
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.