Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dunelm Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

