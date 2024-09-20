Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $306.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

Ecolab stock opened at $251.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $253.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average is $235.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,423,116,000 after buying an additional 304,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,558,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,851,000 after purchasing an additional 122,715 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $365,420,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $390,687,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

