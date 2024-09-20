Evercore ISI Increases Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $31.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKT. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

SKT opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. Tanger has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

