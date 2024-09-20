Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FARM

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FARM stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.