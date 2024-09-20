First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.78.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
